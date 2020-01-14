LSU Parade 2020: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The party is just getting started, LSU fans.

After LSU defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the team's official website announced the parade and ensuing celebration will be Saturday on campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The celebration for the Tigers' first national title in the CFP era will feature free admission, free parking and national title gear for sale. Check local listings for television and live-stream information.

According to the announcement, the parade will start at 11 a.m. CT at LSU's school of music and run through campus to the west side of Tiger Stadium. That is where the celebration will begin at 12 p.m. CT outside of the stadium.

While fans can expect Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron to address the crowd, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will also present the team with a key to the city:

The key is well deserved.

The Tigers notched wins over Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and now Clemson on the way to the championship behind a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Burrow completed his magical run by throwing for 463 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding another score on the ground.

It was far from a solo effort, as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase exploded for 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The defense also held Clemson in relative check, helping hand quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first loss of his collegiate career.

That's something to celebrate on Saturday.

