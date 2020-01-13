Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Would 'Love' to Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney and the Seattle Seahawks came up short during Sunday's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, but head coach Pete Carroll wants to run it back.

"He's a terrific football player and had a big impact on us," Carroll said of the pass-rusher, per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. "We'd love to have him back."

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune noted Carroll said bringing back Clowney would be a priority for the team.

