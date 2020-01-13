President Donald Trump Attends 2020 CFP National Championship Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

President Donald Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday between LSU and Clemson.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked onto the field prior to the playing of the national anthem. The president received an overwhelmingly positive reaction at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

This is the third college football game Trump has visited this season. He was on hand to watch LSU beat Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He also witnessed Army and Navy continue their legendary rivalry, with the Midshipmen winning 31-7 in December.

Trump reached out to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to congratulate him on a 63-28 Peach Bowl win over Oklahoma in the playoff semifinals.

"I was very honored to get a call from President Trump," Orgeron said, per The Advocate's Brooks Kubena. "He was very pleasant to talk to. Very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff. Complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us. Was complimentary of the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game."

Trump also welcomed Clemson to the White House last January to commemorate the team's national championship triumph.