Blue-Grey All American Bowl 2020: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Grey outdueled Blue 27-20 in Monday's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game's first points resulted from Grey 3-star defensive back Tyquan Rawls' interception, as Austin Beaver knocked through a 43-yard field goal to put Grey up 3-0 with five minutes remaining in the opening period. The Wetumpka, Alabama, product nearly had another pick late in the fourth quarter. Rawls has 15 FBS offers and remains uncommitted.

Blue answered when quarterback Blaine McAllister III, a 3-star pro-style prospect committed to Princeton, found receiver Jahronimo Mitchell for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. McAllister later connected with Mitchell to convert a fourth down and extend Blue's fourth-quarter drive. The drive ended with a three-yard touchdown run by running back Treon Fairgood-Jones to chip Grey's lead down to 27-13.

The bowl was largely a defensive showcase with a combined four first-half interceptions. The first half concluded with Grey defensive lineman Tyler Roberson blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone for six to give Grey a 20-7 lead entering halftime.

Grey quarterback Kyle Toole, a 3-star prospect signed to Troy, padded the lead with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to go alongside a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel Johnson in the second quarter. Toole was named the evening's Offensive MVP.

Blue didn't quit, however. Dual-threat quarterback Kamal Gray Jr., son to The Roots keyboard player Kamal Gray, helped lead another scoring drive down the stretch. McAllister punctuated Gray's efforts with a touchdown pass to Fairgood-Jones to bring Blue within seven points.

Blue's comeback was stifled when Grey recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt.

Grey linebacker Kobi Roy, elected one of the team's captains, was also highlighted during the ESPN3 broadcast.