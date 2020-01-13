Flamengo Says They Hope to Agree to a Move for Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa

Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo said they are in advanced talks to sign Inter Milan loanee Gabriel Barbosa.

The player known as Gabigol has been a huge success since arriving at the Brazilian giants 12 months ago.

According to Football Italia, the Scarlet-Black have hinted a permanent transfer for the striker could soon be completed.

"We had an excellent meeting yesterday," team vice-president Marcos Braz said. "We took steps forward, and I think we should have a happy ending by the end of next week. At least, I hope we do."

However, Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported Flamengo have not met Inter's asking price, and they could be short of the money the Italian club are demanding to sell the rejuvenated forward.

Daniel Apuy/Getty Images

The Sao Paulo native was named 2019 South American Footballer of the Year after firing Flamengo to the Brazilian league title and Copa glory.

The forward scored 34 goals in 43 appearances, helping Jorge Jesus' team to that unique double and the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, where it lost 1-0 in extra time to Liverpool in Qatar.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Flamengo have offered €18 million and 20 per cent of any future transfer fee. However, Antonio Conte's club want €22 million to complete the switch.

In today's spiralling market, the player's fee appears dwarfed by the huge transfer deals across world football, and his potential availability could tempt others.

Jam Media/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Will Griffee for MailOnline) reported Barcelona could make a move for the player to replace the injured Luis Suarez, who has been ruled out for four months. Inter are reportedly interested in Barca midfielder Arturo Vidal, opening up the possibility of a swap deal between the parties.

At 23, Gabigol has plenty of development left in him, and a move to the Camp Nou to be Suarez's long-term heir would be appealing. The opportunity to play with Lionel Messi would be a huge draw.

The Mirror (h/t Lloyd Johnson of the Daily Express) reported Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho could swoop for Gabigol after losing Harry Kane until April due to a hamstring injury. Chelsea and West Ham United could also reportedly be destinations for the in-demand goalscorer during January.