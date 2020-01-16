Top Men's College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing 2020 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Associated Press

The Virginia Cavaliers won the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, and the North Carolina Tar Heels were a No. 1 seed in that bracket. But both of those ACC squads feature prominently on our list of top teams most likely to miss this year's Big Dance.

By "top teams" we mean programs who fit within the two following pools of candidates:

Preseason AP Top 25 teams, or

Teams who have competed in at least eight of the last 10 NCAA tournaments.

The first pool allows us to consider teams like Saint Mary's, Utah State and Virginia, who missed at least three tournaments in the past decade but were certainly expected to get there this March.

The second pool factors in Cincinnati, Kansas State and Syracuse, who weren't expected to be great this year but who we're used to hearing about on Selection Sunday.

Either way, all 10 of these teams were supposed to be better than this. Some are still in the mix for a bid, but most of them wouldn't even sniff the field if the tournament started today.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order. Statistics and NET data are current through the start of play Wednesday. Records are current through start of play on Thursday.