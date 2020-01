Top Men's College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing 2020 NCAA Tournament

10 of 10

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Tournament Resume: 12-6, NET: 57, KenPom: 48, SOS: 21

Three Best Wins: at TCU, Missouri, Cincinnati

Three Worst Losses: at Wake Forest, Florida, Creighton

Current Bracket Matrix Projection: No. 11 seed

From 2001-18, Xavier went to the NCAA tournament 16 out of 18 possible times. Considering 13 of those seasons were spent in the Atlantic 10, where quality wins were much tougher to come by than they are in the Big East, it was a remarkable run. And it peaked with a No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

But after losing five of the seven leading scorers and the head coach from that team, the Musketeers sputtered to a 19-16 season that ended with a trip to the NIT. They are now hoping to avoid that fate for a second consecutive year.

The odds looked good when they wrapped up nonconference play with an 11-2 record, including all three of the best wins listed above. That loss to Wake Forest wasn't great, but whatever. You're allowed a mulligan on the road in December when the rest of the resume is solid.

The Musketeers have since gone 1-4 in Big East play, including home losses to Seton Hall and Creighton.

Neither of those results is unforgivable. Both the Pirates and the Bluejays are projected for single-digit seeds in this year's NCAA tournament. But in a conference with no freebies, Xavier has to do a better job protecting its home court.

Given how they fared in nonconference play, a 9-9 Big East record likely would have been good enough for a bid—maybe 10-8 just to be on the safe side. But to get 10 league wins, they'll need to go 9-4 the rest of the way, which is quite the tall order with seven of those 13 games coming on the road.

Xavier would arguably land just on the correct side of the bubble today, but that's probably going to be a different story by the time they're finishing slogging through this Big East gauntlet.