Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Pistons, Hawks Talks 'Began Around Christmas'

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has been the subject of numerous trade rumors, and another one appeared Monday.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote the Atlanta Hawks, who have been connected to the big man in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, started speaking with the Pistons about Drummond "around Christmas."

Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote the Hawks and Pistons would have gotten a deal done if Atlanta threw in a first-round draft pick. However, Edwards wrote that "teams aren't offering first-round picks right now" in a potential Drummond deal.

Drummond is averaging 17.6 points and an NBA-leading 15.9 rebounds per game for a 14-26 Pistons team whose season is rapidly slipping away. Detroit is 3-11 in its last 14 matchups and 4.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Furthermore, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Jan. 7 there is "no timetable" for a return on six-time All-Star power forward Blake Griffin, who is out with a left knee injury and just had a "successful arthroscopic debridement."

The team's current state—plus Drummond's looming free agency should he decline his 2020-21 player option—makes him a clear trade target. However, there's reason to believe he won't land in Atlanta.

First, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Hawks may be looking at another big man instead.

"Several teams in touch with the Hawks recently came away with the impression that the club prioritizes trading for Oklahoma City's Steven Adams over Drummond," Begley wrote.

Second, the New York Knicks are reportedly in the mix, with Begley noting the team's "recent conversations with Detroit about Drummond were more than just exploratory talks."

Regardless, Drummond would be a great fit on a Hawks team that desperately needs rebounding help. Atlanta's minus-10.0 rebounding differential is the NBA's worst mark.



The big man wouldn't be a panacea for all that ails the 8-32 Hawks, but acquiring him would be a good start if the Hawks and Pistons can agree on a package for the two-time All-Star's services.