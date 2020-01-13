AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Julie Bennett/Associated Press

Six Top 25 teams in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll lost to unranked opponents last week, and five occurred in the Big Ten alone.

Good luck trying to figure that conference out.

Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan all fell in a league where 11 of 14 teams have two or three losses.

Ohio State, which was previously ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP poll, is tied for last at 1-4 in Big Ten play.

Michigan State, which was eighth in the AP poll last week and leads the Big Ten at 5-1, lost by 29 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday.

We'll take a look at OSU and MSU's defeats as well as other notable games in last week's Top 25 landscape.

For now, here's a look at the Week 11 AP poll.

Division I Men's Basketball Associated Press Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Duke

4. Auburn

5. Butler

6. Kansas

7. San Diego State

8. Oregon

9. Florida State

10. Kentucky

11. Louisville

12. West Virginia

13. Dayton

14. Villanova

15. Michigan State

16. Wichita State

17. Maryland

18. Seton Hall

19. Michigan

20. Colorado

21. Ohio State

22. Memphis

23. Texas Tech

24. Illinois

25. Creighton

The shock of the week occurred in West Lafayette, Indiana, where Purdue crushed Michigan State 71-42.

The No. 8 Spartans, who were considered a national championship favorite before the season, shot 35.3 percent from the field and trailed 37-20 at halftime. The defeat also broke an eight-game win streak.

The tough Boilermakers have beaten Virginia (then No. 5) and VCU (then No. 20) this season, but Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports explained why this result was shocking.

Ohio State has been on the wrong end of that anarchy, with losses in its last four games. Two of those defeats occurred against unranked Wisconsin and Indiana, with the Hoosiers loss occurring by a 66-54 score on Saturday.

OSU also lost 67-55 to No. 12 Maryland last Tuesday.

The Buckeyes rolled off nine straight wins to start the year, including a 76-51 win over Villanova (then No. 10). They've gone 2-5 ever since and are now in danger of falling out of the Top 25 entirely.

Baylor won't worry about that any time soon after an impressive 67-55 road win Saturday over Kansas, which catapulted the Bears into third.

The Bears defense was exceptional once again, holding KU to 39.2 percent shooting and 4-of-15 from three-point range. KenPom.com ranks the Bears fifth overall in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Tyler Greever of WIBW explained why the defensive effort was so impressive given the opponent.

Baylor has won 12 straight after losing 67-64 to Washington. The Bears may also be near the top of the poll for a while, as they don't face a Top 25 opponent until West Virginia on Feb. 17.

Auburn and Oregon found themselves in danger of slipping down the rankings last week, but they both survived games against in-conference foes.

The Tigers held off unranked Vanderbilt 83-79 at home to stay undefeated at 15-0.

The Commodores tied the game at 79 after two Jordan Wright free throws with just under one minute remaining, but the Tigers knocked down four shots from the charity stripe in the final minute for the win. Vanderbilt had two chances to tie or take the lead after the Wright shots but could not convert.

Freshman Isaac Okoro scored a career-high 23 points, and Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl praised him postgame:

Oregon lived on the edge in its 74-73 overtime win over Arizona, as the Ducks needed a late 6-0 run just to send the game into overtime tied at 66.

Once there, Will Richardson scored seven of Oregon's eight points to guide the team to victory.

Arizona had multiple chances in the closing seconds to win but came up empty.

As for next week in men's hoops action, Louisville at Duke figures to be the biggest matchup, which takes place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. It's the only game featuring two teams ranked in the Top 15.

However, if this season is any indication, another loss by a Top 25 team to a school outside the rankings wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever.