Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 13

MB Media/Getty Images

Ciro Immobile became the first player this season to score 20 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues, netting in a 1-0 win for Lazio against Napoli on Saturday to top the the 2019-20 Golden Shoe leaderboard.

The Eagles frontman took advantage of the Bundesliga's winter break to move above Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, now second and third, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo also moved into the Golden Shoe's top 10 and scored in a sixth successive Serie A fixture when Juventus defeated AS Roma 2-1 on Sunday.

Ronaldo may take extra comfort from knowing his 14th goal of the campaign helped knock Barcelona's Lionel Messi out of the top 10, as did Manchester United star Marcus Rashford following his brace against Norwich City.

Jamie Vardy is the highest-placed Premier League player in the running with 17 goals to his name this season, though Southampton's Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal aren't far behind (14 each).

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0



3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

4. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

5. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

6. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

T7. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 14 x 2.0 = 26.0

T7. Danny Ings, Southampton: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every league in Europe a difficulty factor between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Premier League has a maximum rating of two, so Jamie Vardy's goals are worth more than Erik Sorga's goals in the Estonian Meistriliiga, which has a rating of one.

The stars of Serie A shone brightest in Europe this past weekend, with Immobile moving top of the European Golden Shoe race and Ronaldo taking a top-10 place following his prolific pick-up in form.

Immobile left it late but pounced on David Ospina's 82nd-minute mistake to boost his lead as Italy's top scorer, via Premier Sports (UK viewers only):

Bayern resume their Bundesliga campaign on Sunday when they visit Hertha Berlin, but Immobile's timely decider at the Stadio Olimpico will ensure he leads the European scoring elite when Lewandowski returns:

Romelu Lukaku slipped behind Ronaldo in the Golden Shoe hunt after he failed to score in Inter Milan's 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta on Saturday, having bagged back-to-back braces in his previous two games.

Ronaldo was on target at the Olimpico against Roma when his penalty put the Bianconeri 2-0 up inside 10 minutes, with Maurizio Sarri's side holding on for a narrow win despite Diego Perotti's consolation:

Juventus moved two points clear at the top of Serie A following Inter's fumble against Atalanta, and Ronaldo appears to be fully over his previous knee injury after netting in a sixth consecutive league outing:

Ronaldo, who turns 35 in February, had only five Serie A goals to his name at the end of November but could storm back into Golden Shoe contention following his uptick in goals.

Rashford accounted for half of United's goals in a 4-0 rout of Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday, when Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood were also among the scorers:

England frontman Rashford moved onto 14 top-flight goals for the season and sits level with Ings, who struck late for Southampton on Saturday to stun Leicester City 2-1. Ings has now scored in his past three league games (five goals in his last five) and is responsible for 52 percent of Southampton's 27 league goals.

Aubameyang had mixed fortunes in Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace, when he put the Gunners ahead but was dismissed early as Mikel Arteta's side went on to draw 1-1 at Selhurst Park:

The Gabon international is poised to miss Saturday's clash at home to Sheffield United as a result and looks certain to lose ground in the race for the Golden Shoe.