Cody Bellinger: Dodgers Did Things 'The Right Way' Amid Astros, Red Sox Scandals

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

It would be hard to blame the Los Angeles Dodgers if they are feeling somewhat cheated.

After all, they lost the 2017 World Series to the Houston Astros and 2018 World Series to the Boston Red Sox, two teams that have been the central focus of the sign-stealing scandal that has made headlines this offseason and could lead to significant punishments for each club.

"Honestly, we're curious to see what happens," Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger said Sunday, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "It sucks, man. We were close, but we did it the right way."

Gonzalez summarized the situation, noting the Red Sox allegedly used a video replay room to watch opposing catchers' signs and get them to baserunners to then relay to hitters. The Astros allegedly stole signs using a monitor outside their dugout and then let hitters know an off-speed pitch was on the way by banging on trash cans.

As Bellinger said, the Dodgers were painfully close. Especially in 2017.

Houston won a dramatic World Series in seven games in a battle that featured two contests that went into extra innings and a 13-12 final score. Boston handled the Dodgers in just five games in 2018, and the one game Los Angeles won went into 18 innings.

It was part of an extended stretch of October heartbreak for Los Angeles, which has won the National League West seven years in a row only to fall short of a championship all seven times.

Its last World Series title came in 1988.

Perhaps it can finally lift the Commissioner's Trophy in 2020, especially if MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred helps put an end to any electronic sign-stealing with significant punishments.