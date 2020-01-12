Broncos Rumors: Ex-Giants HC Pat Shurmur Expected to Be Named as OC

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are "expected to" hire former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos dismissed offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Sunday after one season with the team.

The Giants fired Shurmur in December following a 4-12 season. The 54-year-old also coached the Cleveland Browns for two seasons and worked as an offensive coordinator for the then-St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Speculation grew regarding Shurmur's next move since his experience in the NFL will likely earn him another shot as a top assistant:

Shurmur will take charge of a unit that finished 26th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and averaged the fifth-fewest yards (298.6) in the NFL.

The Broncos opened the 2019 season with Joe Flacco at quarterback but had to turn to Brandon Allen when a neck injury landed Flacco on injured reserve. Drew Lock, Denver's second-round pick in 2019, replaced Allen in Week 13 and generated some optimism with his performance to close out the year.

Lock threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Broncos went 4-1.

Shurmur has enjoyed some recent successes at quarterback. Case Keenum came out of nowhere to help guide the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in 2017, and Daniel Jones improved as the season went on for the Giants in 2019.

The Giants met with Lock ahead of the 2019 draft, so Shurmur will have some familiarity with the former Missouri star in his new job.

Especially given Denver's inability to find a long-term franchise quarterback since John Elway's retirement, Lock's development will be Shurmur's top priority in 2020.