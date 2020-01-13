Clemson vs. LSU: Preview, Prediction for 2020 College Football Championship

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Only one thing stands between Clemson and its continuation of college football dominance: the No. 1 team in the country.

While Clemson looks to win its third national championship in four seasons, LSU will hope to add one final impressive win to its incredible 2019 season. Of LSU's 14 victories, five came against teams that finished in the top 13 of the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers own wins over No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 Alabama.

Clemson may not have had a difficult regular-season schedule, but it notched an impressive win over No. 2 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship. And the Tigers have proved year after year they're one of the best programs in the country.

CFP National Championship

Matchup: No. 1 LSU (14-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (14-0)

Date: Monday, Jan. 13

Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

LSU has the No. 1 offense in the country this season, which is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. The Tigers have rolled through a gauntlet of top teams, and they've mostly done so by scoring a lot of points.

One thing they don't have much of, though? Playoff experience. LSU's Peach Bowl win over Oklahoma on Dec. 28 marked its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

That will be one advantage for Clemson, which is in the CFP for the fifth consecutive season. Although, according to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, it may not be the deciding factor in his team's matchup against LSU.

"It's always good to have experience, but we won the National Championship with a true freshman quarterback [Trevor Lawrence] last year," Swinney said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "That was supposedly a disadvantage for us, so I don't buy any of that stuff."

Lawrence is still leading Clemson's offense, and he's still never lost a game as a starter. Since taking over the quarterback job during the 2018 season, Lawrence and the Tigers are 25-0. And he has thrived in the postseason, as he had three total touchdowns and led Clemson to its win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl this season.

But Lawrence and Clemson will likely need to rack up a lot of yardage and score a lot of points to keep up with LSU, which averages 564.2 total yards and 48.9 points per game. Burrow has passed for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns this season, both SEC single-season records.

Although Burrow has received a lot of praise for LSU's offensive success, he continues to give credit to the talented players around him.

"We have five NFL guys in routes every single snap, and it's tough to cover," Burrow said, per Field Level Media. "We're a tough matchup for a lot of people, and then I just try to get the ball in [my receivers'] hands on time and accurately and then let them do the rest."

So which top-tier offense will have more success on Monday night and help its team celebrate a national title?

It should be a thrilling, competitive game, with both teams showing why they're the last ones standing in college football. However, LSU has notched huge wins all season, and this will be its biggest one yet to capture its first national championship since the 2007 season.

Expect Burrow to help LSU pull away late and win a national title game that is sure to feature plenty of offense.