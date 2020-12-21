Luke Kennard, Clippers Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension on Monday, agents Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, the deal includes $56 million in guaranteed money, with $8 million available through incentives.

The deal comes after Kennard was traded to the Clippers in November as part of a three-team deal involving the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Kennard battled knee soreness starting last December, which forced him to miss much of the 2019-20 season's first half with the Pistons, but he enjoyed a breakout statistical year when healthy. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent on threes in 28 games.

In October 2019, the 24-year-old Duke product told James L. Edwards III of The Athletic he learned a lot over his first two seasons while playing mostly a reserve role and a couple stints with the G League's Grand Rapids Drive.

"I think being comfortable is a big thing—learning the game and getting a rhythm. However, a lot of it is mental. It's me knowing that I have to be aggressive each and every play. Some plays I was a little tentative over the last couple of years, even sometimes tonight. But I just have to continue to be in attack mode and make plays.

"The NBA is different, man. It's different than any other level. You have to continue to get better. Mentally, for me, is how I've got better—staying locked in, watching a lot of film. The stuff I do off the court has helped me a lot. This offseason was special for me."

Although his learning curve was a bit steeper than expected when the Pistons selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and injuries have held him back at times, including last season, he's started to flash the upside necessary to become a high-impact pro player.

In particular, his proficiency from beyond the arc is an asset every team could use.

As the Clippers look to bounce back from a disappointing playoff exit last season, the sharpshooting Ohio native should provide depth in the backcourt. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way, Kennard provides a quality option from the perimeter to complement the Clippers' star players.