Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago 'Would Jump' to Deal Denzel Valentine by Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With Denzel Valentine again out of the Chicago Bulls' rotation, the team is reportedly exploring trading him before February's deadline.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Bulls "would jump" to make a deal for the 2016 first-round pick. Valentine is a restricted free agent this summer, and the team reportedly has no plans on bringing him back.

The Michigan State product is averaging 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game on 41.7 percent shooting. He has appeared in just 22 games this season and played only nine minutes in January.

"I'm definitely not happy about it," Valentine said Saturday. "I'm a competitor. I want to play, I want to be productive, I want to help the team win. But that's out of my control, so I'm not about to let it make [me] not happy every day."

Valentine might be an interesting flier for a team that needs wing help. He is an above-average shooter and decent secondary ball handler, though he hasn't quite flashed the brilliance he displayed at Michigan State. If the Bulls are desperate to unload him, a matching contract and a second-round pick might be enough to get the job done—a more than worthy endeavor.

Valentine has the makings and skill set of a reliable rotation wing, especially in an era where shooting and versatility are paramount. The fact he can't crack the Bulls' rotation is concerning, but this might be a situation where a change of scenery allows Valentine to untap his potential.