Marshal Yanda Says Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face in Titans vs. Ravens Game

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons allegedly took things a bit too far in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens lineman Marshal Yanda said Simmons spit in his face, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Yanda called the conduct "ridiculous" and said Simmons needed to be put "on notice."

Zrebiec noted that Yanda is not one to regularly call out opponents.

Not only did Yanda alert the referees after the alleged incident, but he also took a moment to let Titans veteran defensive end Jurrell Casey know what the Tennessee rookie had allegedly done.

"There's no place for that in the NFL," Yanda told the media.

Simmons recorded just one official tackle in the game, but his presence was hard to deny. Notably, Simmons landed on the head of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson around midfield moments after Jackson was ruled down. No flag was thrown on the play despite Jackson's protest.

Last year, it was Yanda himself who was accused of spitting on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

In the past, the NFL has fined players anywhere between $17,000 and $35,000 for spitting on opponents. It remains to be seen what action the league will take following Saturday's game, if it takes any at all.

"I've never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that there's a right way and a wrong way to play football," Yanda told reporters. "That guy did not do it the right way. ... He was saying some stuff today that's just ridiculous conduct for the NFL."

Simmons was the 19th overall pick in last year, though he could have gone much higher if not for an ACL tear he suffered while preparing for the NFL draft. The Mississippi State product was able to return in Week 7 of the 2019 season and still finished the regular season with 32 tackles and two sacks.

He's expected to play a pivotal role for the Titans moving forward as they await the winner of Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans divisional-round game.