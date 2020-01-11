Video: Ex-Steelers HC Bill Cowher Reacts to 2020 Pro Football HOF Induction

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher is on his way to Canton, Ohio.

David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, informed Cowher on the set of CBS' The NFL Today that he was a member of the hall's centennial class for 2020:

To celebrate the NFL's 100th anniversary, the Hall of Fame amended its rules to increase the size of the upcoming induction class for candidates who had fallen short on the ballot in years prior. The finalists were announced in December, with Cowher among the eight coaches making the cut.

Cowher spent four years in the league as a linebacker but is most remembered for the 15 years he was on the sideline in Pittsburgh.

He compiled a 149-90-1 record and took Pittsburgh to the playoffs 10 times. The Steelers claimed an AFC championship in 1995, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. They captured their sixth title in 2006 when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Cowher will join his predecessor, Chuck Noll, as the second Steelers head coach in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seven finalists remain in the coaching group of the "centennial slate," with one more spot up for grabs.