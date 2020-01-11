Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Frank Ntilikina Targeted

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks have reportedly held trade discussions focused on All-Star center Andre Drummond.

According to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, there have been talks regarding the Pistons sending Drummond and another player to New York in exchange for power forward Julius Randle and guard Frank Ntilikina.

However, Ellis noted the Pistons initiated those talks and that a source familiar with the Knicks' thinking noted "there's nothing there."

Parting with Drummond for a package that does not include a first-round pick may not be ideal for a team that could use a roster reset, but Randle and Ntilikina are both talented players who could thrive in a new environment.

Randle has been one of the Knicks' few bright spots this season with averages of 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game after averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ntilikina was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but he has not lived up to expectations thus far. He has started a career-high 24 games so far this season and is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds but isn't performing to the level of a top-10 pick.

While Ntilikina could be a bust, he may also be a victim of the mess in New York and could break out if given an opportunity elsewhere.

The 25-year-old Randle is signed for two more seasons beyond this year and the 21-year-old Ntilikina is signed for one more year before becoming a restricted free agent.

Drummond is one of the NBA's top centers with averages of 17.8 points and 16.2 rebounds per game to his credit this season, plus two All-Star nods and three rebounding titles on his resume, but he can become a free agent this offseason if he opts out.

Trading Drummond for two players under contract would at least give the Pistons more time to build around forward Blake Griffin, provided he is part of their long-term plan.

Drummond is the type of dominant interior presence the Knicks need, but trading for him without the assurance of him opting in for next season or signing a contract extension would be a risk. It may be one worth taking if it doesn't cost any draft picks, however.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that Detroit has spoken with the Atlanta Hawks about a deal that would net the Pistons the Brooklyn Nets' 2020 first-round pick, although Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the deal would be done if the Hawks would include that pick.



Atlanta's apparent unwillingness to include the pick may be a sign that teams are wary about parting with draft picks for a player who could leave in a few months.

If it turns out that no quality draft picks are there for the taking, then the Knicks' offer of two young, talented assets may be Detroit's best bet.