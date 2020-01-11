Nets' Kyrie Irving Probable to Return from Shoulder Injury vs. Hawks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is set to return for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after the team listed him as probable on Saturday's injury report.

Irving, 27, has not played since Nov. 14 because of a right shoulder impingement. His continued absence was shrouded in mystery, as it was initially thought Irving would be out only for a short time before weeks turned into nearly two months.

"I'm doing a lot better," Irving said January 4. "It's just been a lot of questions I have for what would be the best-case scenario for me to go out there and play, and what can I possibly play through with this shoulder injury. It's very unique because it's the first time I've ever had such a significant feeling in my shoulder where I'm going up to shoot jump shots and I can't really lift my shoulder to get up in that jump shot position and its impinging. There was some bursitis in there that was really, really impacting me going out there and playing my game at a very high level."

The Nets went 13-13 without Irving in the lineup, including a recent seven-game losing streak. They had particular trouble with good teams, posting a 4-8 record against teams above .500 during his absence.

Irving averaged 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 11 games before being injured. His return will likely quell the ascent of Spencer Dinwiddie, who has averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 26 starts in Irving's absence.

Dinwiddie came off the bench for the first 11 games of the season, so Irving's return fives coach Kenny Atkinson an interesting decision to make. If Dinwiddie stays in the starting lineup, Joe Harris would likely move to a reserve role.