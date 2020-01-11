Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United Transfer Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Saturday he will be backed by the club in the transfer market in response to questions over whether the club want to bring in Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.

Solskjaer told beIN Sports (h/t the Mirror's Jake Polden) that he is in a position to bring new players to Old Trafford this winter to strengthen his squad.

"Bruno Fernandes? I can't talk about individuals that play for other clubs, but I've got to say I do have backing. We do have backing to do something if the right thing comes up in this window. The owners, Ed, they know what we're building towards."

Manchester United have been offered Sporting CP midfielder Fernandes and are interested in the 25-year-old, according to Mark Critchley and Miguel Delaney of The Independent. Sporting want a fee of €70 million (£60 million) and talks are at a "preliminary stage."

Fernandes started Sporting's league game against Setubal on Saturday.

The Red Devils look in need of strengthening their midfield, which has been weakened by injury. Scott McTominay has a knee problem and is not expected to return until February, while Paul Pogba has only made eight appearance this season and had ankle surgery on Tuesday.

Fernandes has shone for Sporting since joining the club from Sampdoria in 2017. The playmaker scored 20 goals in 33 league appearances last season and has maintained his prolific form in 2019-20:

Manchester United are expected to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Portugal international's signature, according to beIN Sports (h/t Coral Barry of Metro).

Meanwhile, Sporting manager Jorge Silas has said he is starting to "think of alternatives" in case "Bruno doesn't stay with us," per O Jogo (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness).

Fernandes told Portuguese media (h/t Metro) in July that he would like to play in England.