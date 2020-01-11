76ers Trade Rumors: Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway Among Philly's Targets

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guards Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway ahead of February's deadline.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Saturday the Sixers have targeted both guards, along with free-agent forward Jeff Green, though there was no detail on what level of conversations the Sixers have had with Green or the Pistons.

