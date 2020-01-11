76ers Trade Rumors: Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway Among Philly's Targets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) looks to pass around the defense of Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guards Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway ahead of February's deadline.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Saturday the Sixers have targeted both guards, along with free-agent forward Jeff Green, though there was no detail on what level of conversations the Sixers have had with Green or the Pistons.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

