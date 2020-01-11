Celtics' Danny Ainge: Won't 'Trade Away All My Young Assets to Get Some Veteran'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could make a roster move prior to the trade deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge doesn't intend to make a deal without good reason.

Speaking to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Ainge explained his thought-process leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline.

"I don't think I'm looking at any short-term urgency to trade away all my young assets to get some veteran player," he said. "But we're looking. We'll have conversations before [the] trade deadline like we do every year."

Ainge's comments come after ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported this week that Boston will most likely use the buyout market to help its roster because the team won't trade from its core group of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.

The Celtics are operating from a position of power right now. Their 25-11 record leads the Atlantic Division and ranks third overall in the Eastern Conference.

Boston's trio of Walker, Tatum and Brown are all averaging at least 20 points per game. Hayward is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in nine games since returning from a sore foot. Smart is capable of defending every position.

The Celtics could have two first-round draft picks in 2020 if the Memphis Grizzlies' selection falls outside of the top six. If the Grizzlies' choice isn't conveyed this year, their 2021 pick will go to the Celtics.

Ainge has been notoriously stringent about making trades, especially involving future assets. He's only made one in-season trade since 2016, which was last year when he dealt Jabari Bird to the Atlanta Hawks for a conditional 2020 second-round draft pick.