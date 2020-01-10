Browns Rumors: Vikings' Kevin Stefanski 'Thinking Long and Hard' About CLE Job

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is one of the finalists for the open Cleveland Browns head coaching job, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote that he is "thinking long and hard" about the gig.

"Stefanski, 37, was the top choice of chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta last year, but a source said he's thinking long and hard about the opportunity this time around considering the Browns passed him over at the last minute last year in favor of [Freddie] Kitchens and the short leash for Browns coaches," Cabot wrote.

With offensive coordinator Kitchens as their head coach, Cleveland finished a disappointing 6-10 in its 17th straight season out of the playoffs.

Stefanski has helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to the divisional round after a 10-6 regular season and a 26-20 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in a wild-card matchup.

The Minnesota offense ranked 10th in Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average metric even though two-time Pro Bowl wideout Adam Thielen missed all or parts of eight games with a hamstring injury.

The highly regarded Stefanski figures to land a head coaching job somewhere soon if he doesn't get (or declines) the Browns opportunity. Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus pointed out one positive:

Stefanski became the Vikings' offensive coordinator late in the 2018 season after Minnesota fired John DeFilippo. He is one of eight candidates for the Browns job, including Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels and his wife, Laura, reportedly visited Browns headquarters Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Stefanski interviewed with the team Thursday.

Rapoport also reported "no firm decision" was expected Friday.

Stefanski and the Vikings will play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday.