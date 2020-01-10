Dana White Announces UFC as Part of $250k Australia Wildfire Relief Donation

Zhe Ji/Getty Images

The UFC have confirmed they will join up with partner companies to make a $250,000 donation to help the recovery effort in Australia during the recent massive bushfires.

The promotion released a statement on the Red Cross website, reading in part: "The UFC family sends its love and support to all those affected by the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia."

The statement also noted the UFC will link up with its ownership group "Endeavor and its partner companies" in making the pledge to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

UFC president Dana White tweeted a video encouraging followers to aid in the cause:

Per the BBC, in excess of 6.3 million hectares of land has burned so far in one of Australia's worst-ever fire seasons. A study quoted in the piece estimated the fires are already responsible for the death of 500 million animals.

High-profile figures in sport have pulled together to help the rescue effort, including Australian NBA players and Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who auctioned off one of his international caps this week, with the money raised going toward the cause:

Per the Guardian, having already donated A$27,000 to charities last week, Australia and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan has said he will pledge A$500 for every save made by a Premier League stopper in Week 22 of the season.