Report: Dwyane Wade to Accept 'Significant' Role with CAA Basketball Agency

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade may be retired from basketball, but he's not leaving the sports world anytime soon.

The former Miami Heat star is reportedly accepting a "significant role" with Creative Artists Agency's basketball branch with an "emphasis on a corporate consultant position around multicultural brands," per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

CAA currently represents Joel Embiid, Paul George, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma and Zion Williamson, among others.

The Chicago native's late agent, Henry Thomas, was a CAA employee, having joined the talent powerhouse in 2009 after operating as president of Chicago-based CSMG Inc.

To date, CAA's basketball division boasts 41 first-round draft picks and has negotiated 10 max contracts. Its clients have tallied 58 All-Star appearances and 16 NBA titles. The move itself isn't stunning given how much Wade has dedicated himself to off-the-court activities.

Aside from numerous philanthropic endeavors through the NBA Cares program, Wade has published a New York Times bestselling book, A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger than Basketball, and has built partnerships with brand-name businesses such as Away, Gatorade, BallerTV and PKWY. Wade, who turns 38 next Friday, runs a production company that has made the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary Shot in the Dark, which was made in collaboration with Fox Sports and Chance The Rapper.

The next milestone for the future Basketball Hall of Famer comes in late February when the Heat will hold a three-day jersey retirement ceremony that includes a documentary covering his life on and off the court.

The 13-time All-Star won three NBA championships with Miami and helped the United States capture the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

CAA has yet to announce any deal with Wade or release specifics on his new role with the company.

Editor's note: Wade is currently a creative director for Bleacher Report and has a multiyear deal with WarnerMedia.