Betting Public '80 to 90%' on LSU over Clemson in 2020 CFP Championship Game

John Amis/Associated Press

The betting public is heavily supporting the No. 1 LSU Tigers over the No. 3 Clemson Tigers entering Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, bookmakers are reporting that between 80 percent and 90 percent of the money bet on the game has been placed on LSU.

Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU opened as a three-point favorite, but the line has ballooned to six points due to the amount of bets that have been placed on LSU to win.

Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill U.S., told Purdum that money is 8-1 in favor of LSU and tickets are 4-1 in favor of LSU. Meanwhile, Jason Scott, vice president of trading for ROAR Digital/BetMGM sportsbooks, said LSU vs. Clemson is the most one-sided event in terms of betting since the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017.

Purdum also reported that MGM sportsbooks have taken six five-figure bets on the game thus far, and all of them have been on LSU.

Thanks largely to an overhauled spread offense, LSU is a perfect 14-0 this season. It ran through the SEC with wins over Auburn, Alabama and Georgia, and it dominated Oklahoma 63-28 in the CFP semifinal.

Burrow is enjoying a season for the ages with 5,208 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and six interceptions, although the status of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could play a major role Monday. He has over 1,700 total yards and 17 touchdowns this season, but he barely played against Oklahoma due to injury. If he is compromised again, it would be a major boost for Clemson.

While Clemson is looking more and more like an overwhelming underdog, it has not lost a game since the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.

Clemson is the defending national champion, and its championship pedigree was on full display in the CFP semifinals when it came from behind to beat the previously undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.

In addition to having the advantage defensively, Clemson boasts a proven sophomore quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is playing his best football now, and running back Travis Etienne, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.

LSU has been the flashier team this season and has more impressive wins on its resume, but considering how consistently dominant Clemson has been over the past couple of seasons, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the ACC champions rise to the occasion on the big stage again and make bookmakers very happy.