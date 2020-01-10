Lakers Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bodganovic of Interest to LA Amid Kyle Kuzma Buzz

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers explore their options leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, one name of interest to the team is Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick on Friday, the Lakers recently called the Sacramento Kings about the veteran shooting guard.

Amick previously reported the Kings aren't likely to be interested in a one-for-one deal with the Lakers involving Kyle Kuzma and that Sacramento is "comfortable" letting Bogdanovic hit restricted free agency this summer—it can match any offer he might receive.

It would seem like a difficult proposition for the Lakers to get Bogdanovic without Kuzma being part of any deal. The rest of their roster, outside of non-trade candidates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is largely comprised of veteran players with expiring contracts or non-guaranteed deals beyond this season.

Los Angeles' draft capital wouldn't seem to be appealing since it currently owns the No. 29 pick next year by virtue of having the second-best record in the NBA at 30-7. It also sent a top-eight-protected draft pick in 2021, pick swap in 2023 and an unprotected 2024 draft pick to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Davis trade.

The Kings are 15-23 but are just two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Bogdanovic has become a key piece for the Kings in his three seasons with the organization. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game and is shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range this season.