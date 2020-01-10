ONE Championship 2020: 'A New Tomorrow' Results and Highlights

Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Rodtang Jitmuangnon proved too much for Jonathan Haggerty at ONE's "A New Tomorrow" event on Friday, retaining the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Iron Man won by technical knockout in Round 3 after a flurry of punches, and the General had no reply to the hand speed and power.

Stamp Fairtex furthered her burgeoning MMA reputation after a convincing first-round stoppage via TKO against Puja Tomar.

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai defeated Kenta Yamada by unanimous decision, while Thanh Le knocked out Ryogo Takahashi.

Earlier, Liam Harrison beat Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via a first-round KO.

A New Tomorrow - Main Card Results

Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon bt. Jonathan "The General" Haggerty by TKO after 2:39 of Round 3

Atomweight

Stamp Fairtex bt. Puja "The Cyclone" Tomar by TKO after 4:27 of Round 1.

Bantamweight Muay Thai

Sangmanee "The Million Dollar Baby" Sathian MuayThai bt. Kenta Yamada by unanimous decision.

Featherweight

Thanh Le bt. Ryogo "Kaitai" Takahashi by KO.

Bantamweight Muay Thai

Liam "Hitman" Harrison bt. Mohammed "Jordan Boy" Bin Mahmoud by KO after 2:03 of Round 1.

Former child prodigy Jitmuangnon continued to dominate the division after stopping Great Britain's Haggerty.

The former champion was hoping to regain the belt after losing his crown to the Iron Man by unanimous decision in August 2019.

Haggerty was on the back foot for most of the fight. Jitmuangnon forced an eight count with a body shot to the Brit in the opening round and emphatically finished his opponent in the third.

The former titleholder was floored three times at the conclusion, and the fight was stopped after the last vicious attack.

In the co-main event of the evening, Fairtex continued to prove how dangerous she is when she comprehensively defeated Tomar.

In her fourth MMA bout, the two-style champion impressed. The muay thai and kickboxing queen claimed the win with a classic ground and pound.

It was Tomar's second consecutive loss, and Fairtex will continue her quest to become a three-discipline champion at just 22.