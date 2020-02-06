Kristaps Porzingis Suffered Broken Nose in Mavericks' Loss vs. Grizzlies

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a broken nose on Wednesday during the team's 121-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. He's expected to see a doctor on Thursday with his status beyond that unknown.



Porzingis was acquired from the New York Knicks in January 2019 as the Mavs started adding more star power around emerging MVP candidate Luka Doncic. He didn't play for the team last season while completing his recovery from a torn ACL, but he has averaged 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 2019-20.

Injuries are the one thing that's slowed down the 24-year-old Latvia native since the Knicks selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He missed 60 games over his first three seasons before the 20-month absence because of the torn ACL.

Most recently, he was sidelined by right knee soreness that required a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injection.

Maxi Kleber should receive the biggest uptick in playing time for the duration of the forward's latest absence. It could also create more opportunities for Boban Marjanovic in the frontcourt rotation, though Dallas will likely lean more heavily on small-ball lineups for the time being.

The Mavericks' strong start to the campaign has put them in good shape in terms of earning a playoff berth in the Western Conference. In turn, they'll likely play it safe with Porzingis for the rest of the regular season with hope he's at or near 100 percent for the postseason.