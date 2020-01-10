Inter Milan's Giuseppe Marotta: Barcelona's Arturo Vidal 'One of Our Targets'

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arturo Vidal is a key target for Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to the Serie A leaders' general manager, Giuseppe Marotta.

The Chilean midfielder has long been linked with the Milan giants, and Marotta has now confirmed he is on the club's radar as they look to strengthen going into the second half of 2019-20, per Sam France of Goal:

"Vidal is one of our targets. As for [Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian] Eriksen, the market closes at the end of January. We're working hard, but to improve the quality of our squad, important signings are needed, and it's for this obvious reason that there are difficulties."

Under manager Antonio Conte, Inter have set the pace in Serie A for much of this season.

They are the biggest threat Juventus have faced in some time during their eight-season stranglehold on the Scudetto.

The Nerazzurri cannot afford any slip-ups, though, because they are only ahead of the Old Lady on goal difference:

Juve's squad is superb and packed with players who have gone the distance in title races before.

Their star man, Cristiano Ronaldo, also looks to be hitting his stride:

Vidal is a proven winner and leader. The 32-year-old has won titles with Barca, Bayern Munich and Juventus, as well as Colo-Colo, where he made his senior debut in Chile.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou in 2019-20 due to the summer signing of Frenkie de Jong and increasing importance of Arthur.

In La Liga this term, Vidal has started only four of Barca's 19 La Liga games, and two out of six in the UEFA Champions League.

Conte and Inter can likely offer him more opportunities than that. He will only be a short-term signing given he is in the latter stages of his career, however.

But if Vidal can help Inter win a first title since 2010, he will be worth the premium that is often added to signings in January.