Arturo Vidal 'Calm and Happy' at Barcelona amid Inter Milan Rumours

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Arturo Vidal has said he is "calm and happy" at Barcelona amid speculation he is a January transfer target for Serie A side Inter Milan.

The Chile international has struggled to force his way into Ernesto Valverde's starting XI this season and plans to make a decision on his future after the Christmas break, per Javier Villodres at Sport:

"My representative is who has to see that, but I'm calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we'll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision. I'll keep taking advantage of all the opportunities and scoring. I hope to lift the titles we have before us."

Vidal made the surprise move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona in 2018 at the age of 31 in a deal worth £27 million and has been a useful signing for the Spanish champions.

He is not a guaranteed starter under Valverde but is an important squad member and contributes goals from midfield, scoring five times already in 2019-20:

Vidal spoke about his frustration at being on the bench in November in an interview with TV3 (h/t Javier Miguel at AS).

"You have to be objective and live from day to day. If, by December or when the season finishes, I don't feel important, I will have to make a decision and look for another place to go and be important," he said.

Barcelona have an overcrowded midfield with Vidal vying with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Carles Alena for a starting spot.

Yet the Chilean offers something different to his team-mates. He is an aggressive, physical presence, contributes important goals and loves to win the ball back:

Serie A side Inter Milan have been linked with a move for the Chile international in the January transfer window.

Manager Antonio Conte is keeping tabs on Vidal, who could join on loan in January with a purchase option of €20 million, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Espana).

Vidal has bags of Serie A experience already. He won four titles in four years with Juventus and also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League with the Turin giants.

Manager Valverde has been asked about Vidal and said he is "counting on" the Chilean and team-mate Alena staying at the club, per Marca's Alejandro Segura.

Barcelona could look to trim their squad in the January transfer window but may not want to allow a player with the experience and goalscoring ability of Vidal to depart midway through the campaign.