James Harden Lauds Thunder Fans' 'Beautiful' Reception for Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City Thunder fans welcomed Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook back with open arms Thursday after the 2016-17 NBA MVP returned to the place he called home for his first 11 NBA seasons.

The Thunder spoiled Westbrook's return to Chesapeake Energy Arena thanks to a 113-92 win, but after the game, Rockets guard James Harden acknowledged the fans' response to the former Thunder floor general.

"That was dope," Harden said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

"Obviously we got smacked, but it was a dope environment. Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he’s done for those 11 years he was here. Obviously, an unbelievable fan base, and it was just a beautiful thing to see."

Harden played with Westbrook on the Thunder from 2009-2012 before being traded to Houston. That duo plus Kevin Durant led OKC to the 2012 Western Conference title.

The Thunder also dropped an excellent tribute video in Westbrook's honor, which was shown pregame:



Like many of his games with OKC, Westbrook finished as the high scorer on the floor. His 34 points occurred on 14-of-26 shooting.