James Harden Lauds Thunder Fans' 'Beautiful' Reception for Russell Westbrook

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JANUARY 9: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 9, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder fans welcomed Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook back with open arms Thursday after the 2016-17 NBA MVP returned to the place he called home for his first 11 NBA seasons.

The Thunder spoiled Westbrook's return to Chesapeake Energy Arena thanks to a 113-92 win, but after the game, Rockets guard James Harden acknowledged the fans' response to the former Thunder floor general.

"That was dope," Harden said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

"Obviously we got smacked, but it was a dope environment. Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he’s done for those 11 years he was here. Obviously, an unbelievable fan base, and it was just a beautiful thing to see."

Harden played with Westbrook on the Thunder from 2009-2012 before being traded to Houston. That duo plus Kevin Durant led OKC to the 2012 Western Conference title.

The Thunder also dropped an excellent tribute video in Westbrook's honor, which was shown pregame:

Like many of his games with OKC, Westbrook finished as the high scorer on the floor. His 34 points occurred on 14-of-26 shooting.

Related

    Russell Westbrook's homecoming spoiled in Rockets' crushing loss to Thunder

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Russell Westbrook's homecoming spoiled in Rockets' crushing loss to Thunder

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Rockets Come Up Short vs. Thunder in Westbrook's OKC Return

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Come Up Short vs. Thunder in Westbrook's OKC Return

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Sixers Evolve with Joel Embiid Out?

    Ben Simmons needs to take the next step if Philly wants to win a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can the Sixers Evolve with Joel Embiid Out?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    The Race for the No. 2 Seed Is Taking Over the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Race for the No. 2 Seed Is Taking Over the NBA

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer