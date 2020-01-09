Report: Mike Leach Hired by MSU Due Partly to Positive Social Media Reaction

Report: Mike Leach Hired by MSU Due Partly to Positive Social Media ReactionJanuary 10, 2020
If you praised ex-Washington State football head coach Mike Leach's candidacy for the Mississippi State job on social media before the Bulldogs officially hired him Thursday, then you may have had a hand in him landing in Starkville.
Steven Godfrey of SB Nation's Banner Society reported the following Thursday:
The fans' affinity for Leach is understandable. How can you not love a coach who spent time during a press conference talking out who would win in a battle of Pac-12 mascots?
He's also available to give free wedding advice:
ESPN even provided a glimpse into Leach's best interview moments as WSU's head coach:
Leach has a 139-90 career record coaching Texas Tech and Washington State. He arrives in Starkville after eight seasons with WSU and replaces Joe Moorhead, who was relieved of his duties after two years.
