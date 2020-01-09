Report: Mike Leach Hired by MSU Due Partly to Positive Social Media Reaction

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars reacts in the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

If you praised ex-Washington State football head coach Mike Leach's candidacy for the Mississippi State job on social media before the Bulldogs officially hired him Thursday, then you may have had a hand in him landing in Starkville.

Steven Godfrey of SB Nation's Banner Society reported the following Thursday:

The fans' affinity for Leach is understandable. How can you not love a coach who spent time during a press conference talking out who would win in a battle of Pac-12 mascots?

He's also available to give free wedding advice:

ESPN even provided a glimpse into Leach's best interview moments as WSU's head coach:

Leach has a 139-90 career record coaching Texas Tech and Washington State. He arrives in Starkville after eight seasons with WSU and replaces Joe Moorhead, who was relieved of his duties after two years.

