Look: Titans' Derrick Henry Buys O-Line Rolexes After Winning NFL Rushing Title

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans will shine when they travel to Baltimore for a divisional-round matchup with the Ravens on Saturday and they have running back Derrick Henry to thank.

Henry treated his offensive line to a brand new Rolex watch of their choice after they helped him clinch the NFL's rushing title in 2019. The 26-year-old ran for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, winning the honor by just 46 yards as Cleveland's Nick Chubb kept the pressure on until the final snap.

Back in training camp, Henry told his blockers he'd reward them with new watches if they helped him get a certain number of yards or claim the rushing title, center Ben Jones told Jim Wyatt of the team's website.

The running back held up his part of the bargain. He can get all of his teammates an even flashier piece of jewelry if the Titans win three more games and claim their first Super Bowl title.