Look: Titans' Derrick Henry Buys O-Line Rolexes After Winning NFL Rushing Title

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 10, 2020

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans will shine when they travel to Baltimore for a divisional-round matchup with the Ravens on Saturday and they have running back Derrick Henry to thank. 

Henry treated his offensive line to a brand new Rolex watch of their choice after they helped him clinch the NFL's rushing title in 2019. The 26-year-old ran for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, winning the honor by just 46 yards as Cleveland's Nick Chubb kept the pressure on until the final snap. 

Back in training camp, Henry told his blockers he'd reward them with new watches if they helped him get a certain number of yards or claim the rushing title, center Ben Jones told Jim Wyatt of the team's website. 

The running back held up his part of the bargain. He can get all of his teammates an even flashier piece of jewelry if the Titans win three more games and claim their first Super Bowl title.

Related

    Report: Ravens RB Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Titans in divisional round

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Report: Ravens RB Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Titans in divisional round

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: NFL Owners 'Pissed' Panthers Gave Rhule 7-Year, $60M Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Owners 'Pissed' Panthers Gave Rhule 7-Year, $60M Contract

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    The Answer to Every Team's Biggest Draft Need

    Titans need more OLB talent

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    The Answer to Every Team's Biggest Draft Need

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Tannehill Ready to Stare Down Ravens' Pressure

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Tannehill Ready to Stare Down Ravens' Pressure

    Maven
    via Maven