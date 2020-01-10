Clemson vs. LSU: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2020

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow have attracted much of the analysis leading up to the 2020 national championship, and deservedly so. Both Clemson and LSU are 14-0, and the quarterbacks have earned all the praise coming their way.

One already has a national title on his resume; the other, Burrow, won the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

While they'll be significant pieces of the result, other lesser-discussed factors will play important roles too. And in a contest of this importance, every contribution is vital.

2020 National Championship Info

When: Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Clemson's Depth in the Secondary

If you have followed Clemson closely or read championship previews, you're probably familiar with Isaiah Simmons. The junior is an extremely versatile player who can legitimately play defensive end, linebacker, nickelback and safety.

Simmons has plenty of outstanding talent around him, though.

Tanner Muse has a team-high four interceptions, while fellow safeties K'Von Wallace and Nolan Turner have two apiece. So do A.J. Terrell and Derion Kendrick, the starting cornerbacks. That quintet, plus Simmons, have the ability to contain LSU's passing attack.

During the Fiesta Bowl, both Simmons and Turner snatched an interception, and the latter made the game-sealing play.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for 320 yards but averaged an unspectacular seven yards per attempt. Four players had a 20-yard reception, but none covered 25. Clemson did a terrific job of limiting big plays through the air.

Yes, LSU is stacked at receiver with Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and even tight end Thaddeus Moss. Chase and Jefferson are tied for the FBS lead in touchdown catches with 18. They'll make plenty of catches and put the Tigers in scoring territory several times Monday night.

But in the red zone—where LSU has dominated all year—the receivers will encounter their best opposition of the season. No FBS defense has ceded fewer passing scores than Clemson, which has nine touchdowns allowed in 14 games.

LSU's Kicking Edge

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If a field goal is to decide the championship, LSU will probably feel a little more confident about its chances.

Heading into the contest, freshman Cade York is 21-of-26 on field goals this season. While he's a perfect 12-of-12 inside of 40 yards, he's also drilled four attempts from 50 and beyond.

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter hasn't enjoyed a similar year.

The sophomore has mustered a 12-of-20 line that is pretty ugly in the middle. He's 4-of-5 inside of 30 yards and 2-of-2 from 50-plus but just 6-of-13 between 30 and 49 yards. He missed a 49-yard attempt in the Fiesta Bowl.

Potter certainly could drill a timely field goal. But if both kickers have multiple attempts, York and LSU hold the advantage.

