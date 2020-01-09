Stephen Curry Says He Asked Giannis to Play PUBG After Bucks vs. Warriors Game

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 8: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk after a game on January 8, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry clarified Thursday that his interaction with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday had nothing to do with basketball. 

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Curry said he was giving Giannis his gamer tag so they could play the video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds together:

After the Bucks beat the Warriors 107-98 on Wednesday, cameras picked up Curry and Giannis having a conversation. That naturally led to speculation that Curry was trying to recruit Antetokounmpo to join the Warriors when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

There has been a great deal of talk regarding the Warriors being in the hunt for Giannis, with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne even saying on an episode of The Jump in September that the Warriors "have always been the big threat" to land the Greek Freak.

With Klay Thompson potentially missing the entire season and Curry missing all but four games due to injury, the Warriors have been the NBA's worst team this season at 9-30.

When Thompson and Curry get healthy and lead a core also comprised of Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell and a high pick in the 2020 NBA draft, however, Golden State has a chance to return to its status as a championship contender next season and beyond.

Signing Giannis in 2021 would essentially guarantee the Warriors a spot in the championship mix, but if that happens, Curry made it clear that it won't be because he was tampering with the reigning NBA MVP.

