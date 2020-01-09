Warriors' Kerr Expects Curry to Return in March, Doubts Klay Plays This Season

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are expecting to get at least one of their injured star players back on the court this season.

Head coach Steve Kerr told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes they expect Stephen Curry to return in March, but he's doubtful Klay Thompson will play in 2019-20 because they "wouldn't want to put him in that kind of jeopardy" late in the season.

The Warriors have been upfront about Thompson sitting out this season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area in October it was "unlikely" the five-time All-Star would play in 2019-20.

"We've kind of left the door open in case the rehab goes perfectly and the doctors say he can go," Kerr said. "But the reality is, on April 1, that's the nine-month mark. ... April versus nine months post-op for an ACL."

Curry has been out of action since Oct. 30 when he suffered a broken left hand against the Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA MVP has had two surgical procedures done in November and December. His estimated recovery time was at least three months.

The Warriors have fallen on hard times without their two superstars. Their 9-30 record ranks 29th out of 30 NBA teams, ahead of only the 8-30 Atlanta Hawks.

Despite its current place in the standings, Golden State has an opportunity to emerge as a title contender out of the Western Conference next season if Curry and Thompson are able to play at their previous All-Star level prior to getting hurt.