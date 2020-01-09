Who Is Robert Stone? Background Details on WWE NXT's Newest Manager

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Robert Stone made his televised debut for WWE NXT on Wednesday night when he announced that he would be representing Chelsea Green.

After Mia Yim defeated Kayden Carter, Green attacked both competitors, and Stone cut a promo saying that Green was his first signing, which suggests he may be starting a stable.

Stone likely looked familiar to many wrestling fans since he had a long and successful career as an in-ring performer with Impact Wrestling under the name Robbie E. As Robbie E, Stone was a two-time Tag Team champion, one-time X Division champion and one-time Television champion.

After departing Impact in 2017, Stone did some work on the independent scene and then signed with WWE in March 2019. Since signing, Stone has performed as a manager at live events for wrestlers such as Riddick Moss, Dorian Mak, Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar.

The 36-year-old New Jersey native has always had the gift of gab, which seemingly makes him a perfect fit as a manager. Also, the fact that he has extensive in-ring experience will allow him to get physical and take bumps if need be.

Like Stone, Green was highly successful in Impact Wrestling, as she held the Knockouts Championship once before signing with WWE in October 2018.

Wednesday marked Green's first on-screen appearance for NXT aside from a quick camera shot that showed her and Deonna Purrazzo in the front row several weeks ago. While Green hasn't yet had a televised match in NXT, she did face Charlotte Flair on a recent episode of Raw and has made some appearances on Main Event as well.

With Green as his first client, perhaps Stone will add some other wrestlers to his group, including Purrazzo, who is Green's real-life best friend.

Whatever the case, it is refreshing to see a manager in NXT since WWE has largely gone away from managers over the past several years. They can go a long way toward elevating the wrestlers they represent, though, and many of the best personalities in wrestling history were managers, including Bobby Heenan, Jimmy Hart and Paul Bearer.

If Stone succeeds in his new role, perhaps it will open the door for more managers to thrive in NXT and WWE as a whole moving forward.

