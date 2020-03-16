Dolphins Rumors: Ex-Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Agrees to 4-Year, $51M Contract

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed to terms on a four-year, $51 million contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Van Noy spent the last three-and-a-half seasons as a member of the New England Patriots after beginning his career with the Detroit Lions from 2014-16. Signing with Miami reunites Van Noy with former New England linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Van Noy appeared in 15 games last season and registered 56 tackles, plus he matched or set career highs with seven tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Lions originally selected Van Noy in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of BYU, but he was used only sparingly and did not reach his potential until Detroit dealt him to New England for a sixth-round draft pick.

In 51 games with the Pats, Van Noy racked up 16.5 sacks and helped lead them to three Super Bowls, winning two of them.

While the Patriots disappointed in 2019 after they were upset at home by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs, the defense was not to blame. New England allowed just 14 points in the playoff loss, and during the regular season, it boasted the best statistical defense in the league.

The Patriots were first in total defense with 275.9 yards allowed per game, and they led the NFL with just 14.1 points allowed per game, as well.

Van Noy played a big role in the defense's success, as he ranked second on the team in sacks behind only linebacker Jamie Collins, who had seven.

Going from Detroit to New England helped Van Noy develop into not only a quality pass-rusher but also a strong all-around linebacker who thrives in multiple areas and has the ability to play a number of different roles when called upon.

While Van Noy is a significant signing for the Dolphins, he may be an even bigger loss for the Pats since he fit their defense so perfectly. New England's next-man-up mentality usually allows it to move forward without skipping a beat, but replacing Van Noy won't be easy.