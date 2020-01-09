Bayern Munich Director Rules out January Move for Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has ruled out a January move for longtime transfer target Leroy Sane of Manchester City.

Per Tobias Altschaffl of Sport Bild, he was asked about a possible move for the Germany international during a press conference:

Sane has long been linked with the Bundesliga giants, and there were strong rumours he would join them in the summer. He suffered a major knee injury during the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, however, all but ending the chances of a summer switch.

The winger hasn't played since, and speculation has lessened as a result. Bayern are still expected to make a move for Sane at some point due to their need at the position.

Longtime starters Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both left the club at the end of last season, leaving the Bavarians with limited depth. Kingsley Coman has been hit hard by the injury bug, and Ivan Perisic has struggled for consistency since joining on loan from Inter Milan.

Bayern are looking for reinforcements, but it's difficult to find the right players in midseason, according to Salihamidzic:

City have been just fine without the 23-year-old, courtesy of their phenomenal squad depth. Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have all performed well when stationed on the wing, and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo can also split out wide if needed.

The fact they've hardly missed the former Schalke man could make City more receptive to a sale in the summer. Sane is a talented player but clearly not crucial to the squad.

Per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, he's close to returning to training, and in all likelihood, Bayern scouts will keep a close eye on him when he's ready. If he shows he's back to his best in the coming months, a summer switch seems likely.