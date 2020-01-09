Warriors Trade Rumors: Alec Burks 'Remains the Most Likely to Be Dealt'

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Veteran guard Alec Burks is reportedly the player the Golden State Warriors are most willing to part with ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Burks is the "most likely to be dealt" since the Warriors are willing to listen to offers for the upcoming free agent rather than potentially losing him for nothing during the offseason.

Thompson noted the Warriors may also be willing to part with big man Willie Cauley-Stein if they receive a good offer.

With Klay Thompson missing the entire season, Stephen Curry missing all but four games and D'Angelo Russell missing significant time due to injury, Burks has been one of the Warriors' top players this season.

Among those who have appeared in at least five games, Burks is second on the team in scoring behind only Russell with 15.9 points per game. Burks is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The Warriors signed the 28-year-old Burks to a one-year deal during the offseason, and the move has paid major dividends despite the fact the Warriors are a Western Conference-worst 9-30 this season.

Injuries have allowed Burks to stand out in a big way, and it may make him an attractive target for contending teams in need of guard depth at the deadline.

While Burks was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz, he has been something of a journeyman in recent years. Burks averaged 13.0 or more points in three straight seasons from 2013-14 through 2015-16 with the Jazz, but his production dropped off after that.

Prior to this season, Burks averaged fewer than 9.0 points in three consecutive campaigns, which included stints with the Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings.

Burks is averaging career highs in every major category this season, however, and the fact that his contract is expiring should make him a popular target since the team that acquires him won't have to make a long-term commitment.

With Golden State heading toward a top pick in the 2020 NBA draft, trading Burks in exchange for more draft assets is an obvious move. Even if the Warriors desire to bring Burks back next season, that is still possible in free agency.

When healthy, the Warriors have a strong core that includes Curry, Thompson, Russell and Draymond Green, and adding more young talent to that group should help it get back on track in the coming years.