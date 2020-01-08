Knicks' Bobby Portis Apologizes for Foul on Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis, right, fouls Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Portis was ejected from the game after the foul. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis apologized to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the flagrant-2 foul he committed during his team's 117-87 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. 

Per SNY.tv's Alex Smith, Portis said after the game he didn't have malicious intent when he swiped his arm in the direction of Caldwell-Pope's head while the Lakers guard was in midair on a layup attempt. 

"It wasn't intentional at all," Portis told reporters. "Went for the ball. Apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him back on the court doing his thing. My intent is never to hurt anyone or anything. Just tried to make a play on the ball, missed the ball, and hit him in the head."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Portis Apologizes for Caldwell-Pope Hit

    'It wasn't intentional at all ... My intent is never to hurt anyone or anything. Just tried to make a play on the ball'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Portis Apologizes for Caldwell-Pope Hit

    SNY
    via SNY

    Stars with the Worst Supporting Casts

    Front offices have struggled to surround these franchise cornerstones with help

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars with the Worst Supporting Casts

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Fizdale: 'No Ill Feelings' About Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fizdale: 'No Ill Feelings' About Knicks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Boom-or-Bust NBA Prospects to Watch by Position

    @Jonwass looks at five players who could be lottery picks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boom-or-Bust NBA Prospects to Watch by Position

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report