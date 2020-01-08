Knicks' Bobby Portis Apologizes for Foul on Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis apologized to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the flagrant-2 foul he committed during his team's 117-87 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Per SNY.tv's Alex Smith, Portis said after the game he didn't have malicious intent when he swiped his arm in the direction of Caldwell-Pope's head while the Lakers guard was in midair on a layup attempt.

"It wasn't intentional at all," Portis told reporters. "Went for the ball. Apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him back on the court doing his thing. My intent is never to hurt anyone or anything. Just tried to make a play on the ball, missed the ball, and hit him in the head."

