Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis' MRI on Injury 'Clean'; Will Travel on Road Trip

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are breathing a sigh of relief after reportedly receiving good news about Anthony Davis' back injury suffered during Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Davis' MRI came back clean, and he is expected to travel with the team for its two-game road trip to Dallas and Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday. 

Davis was injured when he landed on his tailbone in the third quarter while attempting to block a shot from Julius Randle. He stayed down on the court for a few minutes before being taken to the locker room where the Lakers training staff looked at him.

Despite the initial scare, LeBron James told reporters after the game: "We hope that he'll be fine, which we believe he'll be fine. Tough night for us."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin initially reported Davis was expected to stay in Los Angeles this weekend and would miss the Friday and Saturday games. 

While the Lakers could still sit Davis as a precaution, his ability to travel with the team is encouraging. The 26-year-old has thrived in his first season playing alongside James in Los Angeles. 

Davis' 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game rank first on the Lakers. His 2.6 blocks per game are tied with Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks for second-most in the NBA

