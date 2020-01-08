Unai Emery Urges Neymar to Return to La Liga Amid Barcelona, Real Madrid Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery believes Neymar has what it takes to be the best player in the world, but he has to return to Spain to accomplish that.

Emery spoke to Cadena Ser (h/t Goal's Tom Maston) and urged the Brazilian to return to La Liga: "He is 27 years old and has all the conditions to be the best player in the world. In Spain I would like him to come back because the best players have to be in the best teams. You hear a lot that he will return to Barcelona. I also left to go to PSG, but now that I'm in Spain, I think Neymar has to come back."

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

He's been linked with moves to La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Maston. The Catalans in particular were believed to be keen on a reunion, but a switch back to the Camp Nou didn't materialise in the summer.

Les Parisiens made Neymar the most expensive player in the world when they bought him from the Blaugrana in 2017, but results have been mixed. PSG have dominated domestically, but the 27-year-old has missed 58 matches due to injury and wasn't on the pitch to avoid back-to-back UEFA Champions League exits in the round of 16.

While the marriage between club and player hasn't appeared a happy one, Le Parisien reported the Brazil international is contemplating signing a contract extension:

Emery was the coach in charge of the club when Neymar arrived, so he knows the forward well. Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, he backed the tactician to find success when he moved to Arsenal, but things didn't work out at the Emirates Stadium and he was sacked in November.

The Gunners have shown more promise during Mikel Arteta's short reign as manager, which doesn't reflect well on Emery, per The Athletic's Michael Cox:

Emery has yet to find a new job, although he was linked with the Everton job prior to the hiring of Carlo Ancelotti, per Sky Sports News.