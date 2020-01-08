Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri Back in Liverpool Training

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri could reportedly be available for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

According to the Mirror's Matt Maltby, the duo trained with the first-team squad on Tuesday in the run-up to Liverpool's visit to take on Jose Mourinho's side.

Centre-back Matip has been sidelined since October with a knee injury suffered during a superb start to the 2019-20 campaign:

Still, manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to rush back the Cameroon international.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been superb in the centre of the Reds defence recently, keeping five consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Matip's potential return will be a big boost for Liverpool, though, as they enter a crucial part of the season, which also sees them take on Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the month.

In February, when the UEFA Champions League starts again, the fixtures will come thick and fast, especially if Liverpool get past the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will face either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

Klopp will need to use his whole squad if his side are to compete for silverware on all three fronts, and Matip will be a valuable component in the back line.

Equally, the return of Shaqiri, sidelined with a knock since last month, will give the German manager another option in attack.

Liverpool's first-choice front three is set in stone. If Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are 100 per cent, they play. But to keep them at 100 per cent, Klopp must occasionally allow them to rest, and having a player like Shaqiri available could be invaluable as the season wears on.