Chris Paul's Dominance Powers Thunder Past Nets in 111-103 Overtime Win

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 8, 2020

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 7: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on January 7, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder got back to their winning ways with a 111-103 defeat of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Tuesday.

The 21-16 Thunder have won six of their last seven. Their five-game winning streak had been snapped in a 120-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. 

This contest bounced back and forth between a one-possession and two-possession game down the stretch before Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul hit a jumper to tie it at 101 with 47.4 seconds remaining in regulation and force overtime.

Paul, the game's leading scorer, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for all 10 of OKC's overtime points to secure the victory.

The 16-20 Nets have dropped seven straight outings. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has not played since Nov. 14 with a right shoulder injury, and Brooklyn is 12-13 without him. 

The Thunder's win came without starting forward Danilo Gallinari (right calf contusion) and reserve center Nerlens Noel (left ankle sprain). Rookie first-round pick Darius Bazley started for Gallinari.

      

Notable Performances

OKC G Chris Paul: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

OKC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

OKC G Dennis Schroder: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

OKC C Steven Adams: 10 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

BKN F Taurean Prince: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

BKN G Caris LeVert: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

BKN G Spencer Dinwiddie: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

BKN C Jarrett Allen: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

      

What's Next? 

OKC will return home from a four-game road trip to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Brooklyn will stay home to host the Miami Heat on Friday.

Related

    D-Rose Playing Like Ideal Trade Target for NBA's Elite

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Rose Playing Like Ideal Trade Target for NBA's Elite

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    • Turned down four-year, $146M offer • No one 'within league circles' expects AD to leave • Davis eligible for five-year max this summer (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Australian NBA Players Donate $750K to Wildfire Relief

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Australian NBA Players Donate $750K to Wildfire Relief

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Blake Griffin Has Knee Surgery

    Pistons star will undergo extended rehab with no timetable set for return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blake Griffin Has Knee Surgery

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report