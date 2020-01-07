Chris Paul's Dominance Powers Thunder Past Nets in 111-103 Overtime Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder got back to their winning ways with a 111-103 defeat of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Tuesday.

The 21-16 Thunder have won six of their last seven. Their five-game winning streak had been snapped in a 120-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

This contest bounced back and forth between a one-possession and two-possession game down the stretch before Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul hit a jumper to tie it at 101 with 47.4 seconds remaining in regulation and force overtime.

Paul, the game's leading scorer, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for all 10 of OKC's overtime points to secure the victory.

The 16-20 Nets have dropped seven straight outings. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has not played since Nov. 14 with a right shoulder injury, and Brooklyn is 12-13 without him.

The Thunder's win came without starting forward Danilo Gallinari (right calf contusion) and reserve center Nerlens Noel (left ankle sprain). Rookie first-round pick Darius Bazley started for Gallinari.

Notable Performances

OKC G Chris Paul: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

OKC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

OKC G Dennis Schroder: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

OKC C Steven Adams: 10 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

BKN F Taurean Prince: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

BKN G Caris LeVert: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

BKN G Spencer Dinwiddie: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

BKN C Jarrett Allen: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

What's Next?

OKC will return home from a four-game road trip to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Brooklyn will stay home to host the Miami Heat on Friday.