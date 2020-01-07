Report: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Expected to Stay with Team Under Mike McCarthy

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Kellen Moore is expected to remain the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator under newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo noted the Moore is "leaning toward" staying in Dallas, and the Cowboys are "pushing hard" to keep him on the coaching staff.

Rapoport had reported earlier Tuesday that Moore had been offered the offensive coordinator position at the University of Washington:

Moore served as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 before the Cowboys announced his promotion to offensive coordinator in Jan. 2019. The former Boise State quarterback finished his playing career in Dallas in 2015, throwing for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions across three games (two starts).

The Cowboys shook up their coaching staff Monday by firing Jason Garrett, who had served as the team's head coach since 2010. McCarthy was officially announced as Garrett's replacement on Tuesday.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who played under McCarthy in Green Bay for the 2006 and 2007 seasons, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday that he believes his former head coach "will be good for" Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (h/t DallasCowboys.com).

"I think when [McCarthy] really examines and studies Dak," Favre added, "Mike has his philosophy as far as offense is concerned, and I don't think that's gonna change greatly. But what I do think what he'll do is try to incorporate what Dak feels very comfortable with. ... He'll find a way to make it work for both [of them]."

Keeping Moore around would presumably help Prescott's comfort level. The 26-year-old quarterback told 105.3 The Fan (h/t DallasCowboys.com) during last season's Super Bowl week that Moore is a "genius phenom."

Dallas finished this season 8-8 and missed the playoffs, but Moore's offense finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in total offense, No. 2 in passing offense and No. 5 in rushing offense.