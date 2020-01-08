76ers' Joel Embiid Seeing Specialist for Finger Injury, Ruled Out vs. Celtics

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Thursday's clash with the Boston Celtics due to a finger injury suffered during Monday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Injuries have been part of the reality of Embiid's career. He missed his first two seasons in the NBA after the 76ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft due to a foot injury, played a mere 31 games in 2016-17 due to a knee injury and is yet to appear in more than 64 games in a single season.

This is another setback, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Philadelphia use the same type of caution it has with his past injuries.

Still, the 76ers' only realistic chance at delivering on their championship hopes is with a healthy Embiid. He is a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection who anchors the team on both sides of the floor from the interior.

Embiid averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game last season while helping lead Philadelphia to the second round of the playoffs. He has followed up with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season.



Al Horford will slide in as the Sixers' starting center with Embiid sidelined. Embiid's absence should also open up some opportunities for Kyle O'Quinn off the bench.