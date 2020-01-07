Ben Simmons, Australian NBA Players Donate $750K to Australian Wildfire Relief

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Nine Australian NBA players have partnered with the league and players association to donate $750,000 toward relief and recovery efforts for the wildfires that have ravaged the country.

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players said in a joint statement. "Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can."

The nine players listed in the statement are Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs). The funds will go toward immediate relief and long-term rebuilding projects throughout Australia.



Per ABC News' Matt Zarrell, at least 24 people have died and more than 2,000 homes and 12.35 million acres have been destroyed in the Australian wildfires. Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate 480 million animals have died since September as a result of fires.

At least 180 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson related to the wildfires, according to the Daily Mail's Sophie Tanno and Btirrany Chain.