2020 Heisman Trophy Odds: OSU's Justin Fields Favored over Trevor Lawrence

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oddsmakers are already gearing up for the 2020 college football season and they're extremely bullish on Ohio State's chances to nab next year's Heisman trophy.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (+300) just beat out his Clemson counterpart, Trevor Lawrence (+400) as the favorite to win college football's highest individual honor.

Rounding out the top-five is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and LSU quarterback Myles Brennan.

Lawrence and Fields are becoming mainstays on the early-odds scene. Both were listed by Westgate SuperBook (h/t 247Sports) last March as the second- and third-best picks, respectively, to win the Heisman in 2019.

That didn't turn out to be the case as LSU's Joe Burrow ran away with the award, picking up 841 first-place votes. Fields finished third with six first-place votes and 271 second-place votes.

The inclusion of Brennan on the early odds list should give an extra jolt of energy to an LSU fanbase hoping to bring home the national title on Monday. The sophomore from Mississippi didn't have much of a chance to shine this season behind Burrow, yet he still passed for 353 yards with one touchdown and one interception while completing 24-of-40 pass attempts.



King presents one of the most intriguing storylines of any Heisman hopeful as a senior redshirt returning to Houston. The quarterback took advantage of the NCAA's rule which allowed him to play four games in 2019 before deciding to redshirt — a strategy many have likened to college's version of tanking which the school has embraced. King passed for 663 yards, rushed for another 312 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns in those four games, but the team went 1-3 and head coach Dana Holgorsen decided to regroup for 2020.

The dual-threat quarterback was a dark horse candidate for Heisman last season who won't catch anyone off guard next year.

Rounding out the list from DraftKings Sportsbook is Alabama QB Mac Jones, Auburn QB Bo Nix, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger and LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Rattler and Jones will replace Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa at their respective schools.