Pistons Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Expected to Be Targeted in Free Agency

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly locked in on Fred VanVleet as a target in July's free-agency period.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Pistons view VanVleet as someone who can shore up their struggling guard rotation. The Pistons front office is currently deciding whether to begin a full-scale rebuild or field a competitive roster in 2020-21; VanVleet would fit with the latter way of thinking.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.