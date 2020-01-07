Pistons Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Expected to Be Targeted in Free Agency

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet gestures after scoring in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in New York. The Raptors won 121-102. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly locked in on Fred VanVleet as a target in July's free-agency period.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Pistons view VanVleet as someone who can shore up their struggling guard rotation. The Pistons front office is currently deciding whether to begin a full-scale rebuild or field a competitive roster in 2020-21; VanVleet would fit with the latter way of thinking.

                                                                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Heat Drop Dwyane Wade Ceremony Plans

    Miami is planning three-day ceremony for D-Wade highlighted by his jersey retirement on Feb. 22

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Heat Drop Dwyane Wade Ceremony Plans

    Miami Heat
    via Miami Heat

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    • Turned down four-year, $146M offer • No one 'within league circles' expects AD to leave • Davis eligible for five-year max this summer (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gentry: Pelicans Will Limit Zion's Minutes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gentry: Pelicans Will Limit Zion's Minutes

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Blake Griffin Has Knee Surgery

    Pistons star will undergo extended rehab with no timetable set for return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blake Griffin Has Knee Surgery

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report